Coastal Edge Skate Series draws skaters to Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach's skate culture attracted one skater's family to the area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coastal Edge Skate Series continued at Woodstock Park this weekend, drawing skaters from all over. And that's exactly what it did for one family.

"I used to live out in West Virginia and then I moved here because I love skating," said one skater, Uriah.

Uriah and his family first came out for the Trashmore "Where's Fluffy Skateboard Contest." When Uriah and a fellow skater named J.D. bonded over the sport, Uriah's family decided to relocate to Virginia Beach.

"We decided after coming down for a couple other ones, a couple contests, we decided to make the big move and moved down here about a year ago," said Cahnezz Halvor, Uriah's mom.

"There was a huge opportunity and we saw the potential in [Uriah] — he showed the drive," she added. "It was kind of a push-pull thing that he definitely should — that this was something he wanted to do and he was ready to focus in on this. And we just wanted to give him the best opportunity possible."

Uriah finished in second place, next to his buddy, J.D.

"I learned a lot of tricks. I'm still trying to learn a kickflip," said Uriah.

The next contest is in six weeks, according to the Coastal Edge Facebook page.