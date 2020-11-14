Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure aims to help breast cancer patients financially affected by pandemic

The group is selecting a local breast cancer patient that will receive a financial gift. The gift will "help lessen out-of-pocket medical expenses to those in need."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual Coastal Edge Surf For the Cure is doing something a bit different this year as the pandemic has affected breast cancer patients financially.

The event on Saturday is a day of fun for survivors and the community interested in supporting and fundraising for breast cancer awareness.

The daylong surfing competition will also include a Memorial Paddle Out.

The community was asked to nominate a person that could use some help during "these difficult times."