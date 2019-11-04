VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly 46 years after two 19-year-olds were murdered while vacationing in Virginia Beach, their families are getting closure.

Janice Pietropola and Lynn Marie Seethaler were staying at a cottage at 10th Street and Atlantic Avenue where their bodies were found on June 30, 1973.

Janice Frances Pietropola (left) and Lynn Marie Seethaler (right) were both murdered at an Oceanfront motel cottage in 1973.

Virginia Beach Police Dept.

"That day is etched in my mind and will be until the day I die," said Michael, Pietropola, Jr., the brother of Janice Pietropola. "You know for how young I was, an event like that leaves a permanent impression on myself and my sisters and my parents. They passed away many years ago and one of my biggest regrets is they couldn't be alive to see what's transpired over the last 36 hours."

Virginia Beach police said new technology helped the Cold Case Unit close the case.

"For 45 years Virginia Beach police detectives remained committed to this investigation, and to all cold case investigations. They diligently followed up on a number of leads and continually resubmitted evidence as technology advanced," said Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera.

"We finally brought it to conclusion, to give closure to the detectives back in the day who worked the case, to give closure to the family members who are still around and make sure this individual is held accountable for his actions," said Cervera.

"It's bittersweet for us. Obviously, with one regard, we're very pleased they finally apprehended the suspect. We're grateful for the Virginia Beach Police Department for all they've done over the years- especially recent years," said Michael. "But at the same time, it's very difficult for us. It's bringing back a lot of memories that have been stowed away for years. The victim's family, this is a life sentence for us."

According to police, the case went cold after the department was unable to identify a suspect following exhaustive measures.

The Cold Case Unit remained diligent and continued to follow up on leads that came in while seeking out advanced forensic technology to bring justice to the victims' families.

In fall 2018, cold case investigators, with the support of the Commonwealth's Attorney, began researching a strong lead they received. The investigators were able to identify 80-year-old Ernest Broadnax of St. Albans, New York as the suspect in the case.

Court documents show that the New York Police Department's Cold Case Apprehension Squad took the 80-year-old into custody on Monday.

The New York Post said Broadnax has been living in Jamaica, Queens.

Broadnax was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of rape. He is awaiting extradition to Virginia.