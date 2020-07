Several businesses in the 2000 block of General Boulevard were damaged in the fire.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire destroyed a commercial structure in Virginia Beach overnight.

Virginia Beach Fire Department received the call around 2:58 a.m.

The department said crews were on the scene of a commercial structure fire in the 2000 block of General Booth Boulevard, according to a tweet.

Several businesses were damaged in that fire. No word on if there were any injuries.

Traffic is being diverted in that area so drivers should take alternative routes.