Committee scheduled to meet Monday to discuss 5/31 Memorial updates

Virginia Beach residents are able to join the meeting to hear about the next steps for a permanent memorial.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The members of the 5/31 Memorial Committee will hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the location and design of a permanent memorial for the 12 victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

The 12 member committee will meet from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Hive in Virginia Beach’s Town Center.



“I don’t want them to be forgotten. It breaks my heart that these types of mass shootings have continued,” said 5/31 Memorial Committee member Tara Reel.



Committee members have said the memorial will be a place to reflect, remember and honor the people who died from the shooting in Building Two.



“I think the memorial will serve as another moment to bring people together,” said Reel.



Reel said she worked with many of the victims and still recalls what happened.



“I remember that day," she said. "It was very difficult because I had just left the building.”



Committee members have considered locations for about seven months and are coming up with proposed designs for a permanent memorial, said Reel.

She explained one of the ideas.



“It’s a trail of sorts that walks through the journey of grief, and that was something we kept talking about," she said. "And it’s interesting a lot of the locations that we looked at the Municipal Center, you can build a trail around that,” said Reel.



Reel said they are considering input from the community and will discuss more options on Monday.



“There was a specific corner that overlooks Building Two that we talked about as sort of being a 'Heroes Corner' that would be where we honored the first responders that went into the building,” she mentioned.



For Reel, being part of the committee helps her during the healing process, and she hopes the final memorial will help others who are grieving.



“I wish healing for everyone. But also realize that we’re all on a different path,” said Reel.