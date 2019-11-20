VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The community in the ViBe Creative District has come together to paint a mural.

The mural is part of Tim Gibson's Ten Thousand Flowers Project. His vision is to bring communities together to create one giant mural stretching over a mile long, filled with ten thousand colorful flowers. What makes this project even more unique, is that it will be split into hundreds of interconnecting parts like a giant jigsaw puzzle and created in over one hundred communities across the US from Florida to Alaska.

The best part about the project is that each mural is painted by dozens of local volunteers from each of those communities.

After a wall has been selected and prepped, Gibson sketches in each unique mural and then guides the team of volunteers to fill in the colors. Finally, Tim follows behind, outlining the flowers, filling in special details and touching up where needed.

The portion of the mural was painted in the ViBe District is at Zero Subs located at 632 Virginia Beach Boulevard on Wednesday.

