Community members invited to give public input on new Virginia Beach school superintendent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is on the hunt for the next superintendent, and is seeking input from the community.

The School Board is holding six upcoming sessions next week, and the public is invited to attend to give their thoughts.

Oct. 3:

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with VBCPS staff members. It's at the School Administration Building at 2512 George Mason Drive.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with students and parents. It's at the auditorium at the Holland Road Annex on 2323 Holland Road.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with community members. It's at the library at the Holland Road Annex from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., too.

Oct. 4:

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with VBCPS staff members. It's at the School Administration Building.

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with students and parents. It's at the auditorium at the Holland Road Annex.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with community members. It's at the library at the Holland Road Annex from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dr. Aaron Spence was the VBCPS superintendent for nine years and finished his time in Virginia Beach at the end of August. Now, he's head of Loudon County Public Schools.

Until then, Dr. Donald Robertson is serving as the acting superintendent.