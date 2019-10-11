VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A community walk at Mt. Trashmore on Sunday aimed to raise awareness about Huntington’s disease, a fatal genetic disorder.

The Mid-Atlantic Region of the Huntington's Disease Society of America hosted the Virginia Beach Team Hope Walk with residents coming out to support those with the disease.

Huntington’s disease causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person's physical and mental abilities during their prime working years.

There is no cure.

There are approximately 30,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.

The walk raised funds for HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected with HD as well as their families.



To learn more about Huntington's disease and the work of the Huntington's Disease Society of America, visit their website or call 1-800-345-HDSA.

