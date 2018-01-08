VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Residents in the Ocean Park section of the city is pushing back against a city proposal regarding a wharf near the Lesner Bridge.

Neighbors are drafting a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers about their concerns, which range from environmental impacts to safety.

"We just want to make sure this property is used correctly and safely," Andrew Broyles said.

Ocean Park Civic League President Andrew Broyles said he believes if the permit is passed allowing the wharf to stay permanently, the city will use it as a Dredge Material Transfer Station.

He said, "Barges would be coming in here full of mud."

Earlier this year, the city held meetings to discuss the future of the Lesner Municipal wharf. It's located right beside the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp.

"We don't want the barges constantly in crab creek getting in the way of boaters, kayakers, paddlers," Broyles explained.

Now until August 6th, The Army Corps of Engineers is taking public comments. After that, it will decide if the wharf should stay or go.

Water Resources Engineer for Virginia Beach, Phil Roehrs, said if the wharf is approved to stay as of now there are no plans to use it as a Dredge Material Transfer Station.

Roehrs said it could be used for several things like oyster reef construction and if there's an emergency on the water, Marine Patrol or EMS could mobilize equipment on the wharf.

It could also be used for the Lynnhaven Inlet and Crab Creek dredging.

Broyles hopes that whatever happens, the property is used correctly and safely.

© 2018 WVEC