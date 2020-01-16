Congresswoman Luria announces Virginia Beach Town Hall

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is coming to Virginia Beach on January 22 for a Town Hall.
The meeting is an opportunity for Congresswoman Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of Virginia Beach. This event will be similar to other town halls held in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Cape Charles.
RELATED: Virginia lawmakers react to the US House vote to restrain Trump’s military powers against Iran
During the event, attendees will have the chance to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best serve their interests in Congress, and ask about specific pieces of legislation.
There are a limited number of seat available at the event. There's a max capacity of 175 people. All are encouraged to register for a free ticket to the event.
The event kicked off at 6 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m. at Larkspur Middle School located at 4696 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, January 22.
Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Vice-Chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.
RELATED: Bill offering financial relief to Virginia Beach mass shooting victims passes US House, Senate