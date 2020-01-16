Congresswoman Luria announces Virginia Beach Town Hall

The meeting is an opportunity for Congresswoman Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of Virginia Beach.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is coming to Virginia Beach on January 22 for a Town Hall.

The meeting is an opportunity for Congresswoman Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of Virginia Beach. This event will be similar to other town halls held in Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Cape Charles.

During the event, attendees will have the chance to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best serve their interests in Congress, and ask about specific pieces of legislation.

There are a limited number of seat available at the event. There's a max capacity of 175 people. All are encouraged to register for a free ticket to the event.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m. at Larkspur Middle School located at 4696 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, January 22.