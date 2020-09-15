Construction begins at Woodstock Skate Park in Virginia Beach

The Woodstock Park Improvement Project will include several improvements, including a 5.2 million-gallon wet weather offline storage tank and a new skate park.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Good news for skaters in Virginia Beach: construction on the renovated Woodstock Park is officially underway!

Once completed -- which is expected in the summer of 2021 -- the park will feature pavilions, a playground, and a cutting-edge skate facility.

It'll be built on top of a 5.2 million-gallon underground wet weather storage tank, which will help hold excess wastewater. That way the project will also serve the area's community needs and infrastructure demands.