Construction begins at Woodstock Skate Park in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Good news for skaters in Virginia Beach: construction on the renovated Woodstock Park is officially underway!
Once completed -- which is expected in the summer of 2021 -- the park will feature pavilions, a playground, and a cutting-edge skate facility.
It'll be built on top of a 5.2 million-gallon underground wet weather storage tank, which will help hold excess wastewater. That way the project will also serve the area's community needs and infrastructure demands.
The plan for Woodstock Park has been in the works since 2018, and by next summer the goal is for the park restoration to be complete, with all playgrounds and dog parks open.