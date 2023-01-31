Virginia Beach middle school teacher accused of making threat out on bond

Corporate Landing Middle School teacher John Dupont is currently charged with one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teacher is out on bond after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school.

Virginia Beach police officers arrested Corporate Landing Middle School teacher John Dupont on January 26 after school staff told investigators he said, "I'm going to shoot up the school," but added that he didn't have a gun.

Investigators searched his home and car and did not find a weapon or ammunition.

Dupont is currently charged with one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday morning, a judge allowed Dupont to be released on a $5,000 bond but he's banned from Virginia Beach schools and cannot leave Virginia.

The technology education teacher is currently on administrative leave.