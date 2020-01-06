Councilman Aaron Rouse opens up about Virginia Beach Black Lives Matter 757 protest

Over the weekend people across the nation protested the death of George Floyd. Virginia Beach saw peaceful protests followed by damage to Oceanfront businesses.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — How do you help a community heal and move forward? Those are the questions city council member, Virginia Beach native and former NFL player Aaron Rouse is asking, in light of last night’s protest at the Oceanfront.

Rouse said he walked with people in the Black Lives Matter 757 march, but he said he left while the protest was still peaceful.

This protest came as a nationwide movement for equality, after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.

Rouse said, "We need to understand why they are protesting and listen to the injustices that black Americans go through each and every day."

Now Virginia Beach business owners are cleaning up damage to their property.

When asked his thoughts on seeing the damage caused by Sunday's protests, he replied, "I just want to be clear, you know. Peaceful protesting is the way. I do not support the looting and vandalism of any businesses and property."

As a city councilman, Rouse said productive change starts with listening to the community. That includes discussions on who they want as the next Virginia Beach police chief.

"As a young African-American councilman in the city, I'm looking forward to building those relationships in the city between our police officers and our community," Rouse said. "It's not just hiring a police chief; it starts within your community."

From there, Rouse said change is rooted in people deciding to make a difference themselves.

"It's not enough just to complain about things that police may or may not do. Step up to the plate, you know. Serve your community,” said Rouse.

That's what he himself decided to do, for his hometown. Rouse said, "This is a place I love it's a place I grew up in."

Rouse said he’s the fourth black city council member in Virginia Beach history.

"You know, as a councilman here in this city, a city that has its own unique history. You think about the slaves that used to be sold at city hall. We're still healing from that."

So, he's helping write a new story for his community, but he says it's up to the entire community to do its part and bridge racial inequality.