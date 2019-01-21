VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach city councilman is updating residents on several projects planned for the Oceanfront.

The meeting is focused on creating inclusive policies with people in the Virginia Beach community. Councilman David Nygaard chose to host it on Monday, because of Martin Luther King Junior's work for inclusivity.

The summit is open to the public at Doughboy's Pizza, on 24th and Atlantic. It starts at 3 p.m. and should end at 5.

At the summit, you can hear updates on flooding, parking, and the old Dome site projects from city representatives.

The theme of the meeting is "What is Your Blueprint?" because Nygaard said he wants a "blueprint" for inclusive policies in the Beach district.

Two other council members are hosting town halls this week as well. Sabrina Wooten will host a meeting at the Tallwood High School on Wednesday, and Barbara Henley will host a similar meeting at the Municipal Center on Thursday.

More information about those meetings can be found on the City of Virginia Beach's website.