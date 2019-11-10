VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To overcome one big issue, it requires everyone's help.

"It's really a human issue. It's not a Republican issue or a Democrat issue. It's an issue that faces us all that touches every family," said Virginia Beach Councilman Michael Berlucchi.

It's an issue Councilman Berlucchi has been passionate about. Earlier this year, he sponsored a resolution urging the General Assembly to reform the delivery and access of mental health services.

Berlucchi said Virginia Beach sees more diagnosis for anxiety and depression than any other city in Hampton Roads. He said it's because of statistics like that, he co-hosted a community conversation at the Smartmouth Pilot House on Thursday.

Thursday was "World Mental Health Day".

"It's up to us to bring stakeholders together, to have conversations which are sometimes difficult conversations, to find solutions," he said.

One person Councilman Berlucchi admires is Sheriff Ken Stolle, who has spearheaded addressing mental health in the Virginia Beach Jail.

Even with everything they're doing, it's still not enough because the recidivism rate for mentally ill inmates is 92 percent.

"They're going to just be coming back, and it's like a death sentence. Ninety-two percent is like a death sentence," said Sheriff Stolle.

"Our jails and the criminal justice system is the primary mental health care provider in our community, and that's not good for anyone," said Councilman Berlucchi.

This year Sheriff Stolle secured nearly $1 million from the General Assembly to get more resources for the jail. He said the program funded will start next year, and he hopes to see results soon after.

RELATED: $1 million is set to help those facing mental health issues in jail

The proposal includes:

Provision of a comprehensive, evidence-based screening tool to screen inmates for mental illness within 24-48 hours of booking into the Virginia Beach Correctional Center, followed by a full diagnostic screening within three days via the jail's medical provider;

On-site staffing to provide mental health screenings, obtain medical and psychiatric records, and advocate for diversion for treatment outside the jail;

Improved monitoring and oversight of inmates with mental illness;

Comprehensive discharge and reentry planning to link inmates to available housing, counseling, family support and an adequate supply of medication upon their release;

Creation of a new family education and engagement program to support inmates' successful reintegration with family;

Follow-up with former inmates within five days of release from jail to ensure continued access to medication, psychiatric appointments, etc.

"I think the first year it should lower to 70 percent at least," said Sheriff Stolle.

Councilman Berlucchi said every person counts in this effort to spread awareness and help those in need.

"We love our community and we want to be a part of a team that makes our community even stronger," he said.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran promote World Mental Health Day with 'slightly awkward' encounter