VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city council passed the dome site project Tuesday night after three years of discussions. They called it "unique" and transformative."

City Council members said they want this project to be for everyone. That's why Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson proposed that 10 percent of the apartments be affordable housing.

The project passed unanimously, and the council spoke of their excitement to bring a surf park, entertainment venue, businesses, and hundreds of apartments.

"If you don't have affordable housing, you're not going to have economic development. People have to have a place to live who work here," she said.

Wilson said this is a big project, but she doesn't want to lose the human impact of the project. So, everyone can see this as something all people can enjoy and afford.

"It's a really good tie-in. And, also, to mix them with the market rate units and that way people can't tell which ones are affordable and which ones aren't. That way there aren't stigmas attached," said Wilson.

Wilson said police, firefighters, and teachers are just some of those who make use of affordable housing.

So, to make this happen and keep people living in Virginia Beach, the council will have to work hard with the developers to make it happen.

"We need to put the pressure on to keep it up that they'll do it. I think with the numbers that we're looking at, they can afford a small percentage to make them affordable," she said.

"It'll be a challenge. We're going to have to go through and see exactly what she has in mind and we're willing to consider all opportunities for affordable housing," said Mike Culpepper with developer, Venture Realty.