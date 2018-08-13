VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police have released an update on the death investigation taking place for a single-vehicle crash on I-264 last week.

Troopers arrived at the crash scene and found a 57-year-old male driver and 50-year-old female passenger dead inside the car.

A relative told 13News Now the man is her uncle, William Davis, and the woman is his wife of about 20 years, Belinda Davis.

According to the Virginia State Police, Belinda Davis' cause of death was determined to be suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. State Police confirmed that the couple died before the crash even took place.

The Medical Examiner confirmed to 13News Now that William Davis died from a gunshot wound. Troopers also found a gun inside the car.

William's niece talked to 13News Now, telling us the family is devastated by what happened.

"We've been really really struggling to make sure that he is taken care of with dignity since he didn't get to die that way," said Alice Conner.

In a Go Fund Me they set up, it explains what they think happened.

RELATED: 2 people found dead in vehicle that crashed on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach

The wreck happened the morning of August 8 on I-264 west near First Colonial Road.

In a related development, fire officials said that a fire started at the couple's home on Paiute Road that same morning before the crash was intentional.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia State Police are still investigating both incidents.

No other details have been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC