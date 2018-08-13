VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police have released an update on the death investigation taking place for a single-vehicle crash on I-264 last week.

We're told that when troopers arrived at the crash scene, they found a 57-year-old male driver and 50-year-old female passenger dead inside the car.

The bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The office confirmed that the couple died before the crash even took place.

Troopers also found a gun inside the car.

The wreck happened the morning of August 8 on I-264 west near First Colonial Road.

Troopers arrived to find two people dead inside the vehicle, which sparked a death investigation.

In a related development, fire officials say that a fire started at the couple's home on Paiute Road that same morning before the crash.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department and Virginia State Police are still investigating both incidents.

No other details have been released at this time.

