COVID-19 case confirmed at Glenwood Elementary in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools says a person who was inside one of the district's elementary schools has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parents at Glenwood Elementary were notified of the infection on Monday evening. The school said someone who was in the building last Thursday and Friday has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracers are working on getting in touch with anyone who may need to get tested.

The school district says if you're not contacted, that means there is "low-to-no" risk you'll catch it from this instance.

The news comes after VBCPS announced students would be going back to virtual learning, beginning on November 17.