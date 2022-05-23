COVID-19 community levels rise in some Hampton Roads cities, CDC data shows

Some local cities are experiencing uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to CDC metrics.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions are rising in some Hampton Roads cities, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Dionne Gibbs said some people just want to feel 'normal' again.

“People are tired of COVID, people are tired of wearing their mask,” said Gibbs, founder of Shades of Life Healthcare in Virginia Beach.

Gibbs, a registered nurse, provides COVID-19 vaccinations and test clinics through her healthcare business. She tests and provides vaccines in the community through mobile clinics and in her office located in Virginia Beach.

“We try to meet them where they are,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs said she is seeing more people testing positive for the virus.

“So, we are seeing an uptick in numbers,” said Gibbs.

CDC data shows Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Suffolk and Virginia Beach at a medium COVID-19 community level.

Norfolk, Portsmouth and Williamsburg show low COVID-19 community levels.

CDC experts analyze three areas when deciding on a community level. The criteria include new COVID-19 admissions, number of new cases and percentage of patients in the hospital.

Gibbs said she believes there are more positive cases in the community than the number being reported.

“I also do believe that we’re not seeing the full numbers because we have a lot of people that are testing at home and not required to report,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs wants to remind the public the virus is still around.

“We still have people that are getting sick. We still have individuals who are dying from COVID," she said. "But I think because of vaccination and because of the boosters, the symptoms are not as severe.”

The CDC website shows community levels in each state and city, and analysts update the data on a weekly basis.