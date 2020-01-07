x
COVID-19 safety changes at the Virginia Aquarium

The Virginia Aquarium has implemented a number of temporary changes in order to protect the safety of guests, staff members, volunteers, and animals.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now Daybreak continues to highlight local tourist spots trying to make a comeback from the COVID-19 shutdown.

On Wednesday, we highlighted the Virginia Aquarium, which reopened its doors to the public on June 19 with new safety guidelines.

Capacity is limited so guests must purchase tickets online in order to reserve a date and time slot for staggered entry. The Aquarium is open daily, including the 4th of July, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests will also notice new one-way paths, social distancing signs, and extra hand sanitizing stations. Anyone age 10 and up must wear a face covering while touring inside.

