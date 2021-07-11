COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this week at Virginia Beach schools

There are more opportunities to get your COVID-19 vaccine, if you haven’t already.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Clinics will be taking place at a different Virginia Beach city school Monday through Thursday this week. The sites will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It’s a partnership between the city public schools system and the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. There will be Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots available.

“The more people who are vaccinated, the better it is for everybody,” said Laurie Shaw, nurse manager senior with Virginia Department of Public Health. “Know that we are moving forward and it’s partly because of the vaccine effort, the testing effort and the education that’s going on.”

Anyone in the community, 12 years old and up, is eligible. You can either set up an appointment or walk-in. Kids 12 to 17 years old will need a parent or guardian with them for the Pfizer vaccine.

Here are the clinic dates: