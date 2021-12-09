Cox High School students assemble over 1,800 sandwiches for those in need

The students beat their record of 1,700 sandwiches in 2019 by assembling 1,883 this year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at Cox High School in Virginia Beach got together Thursday to do some good for their community by assembling sandwiches.

The tradition of building sandwiches together has been around for a few years and is known as #Lunchbag.

This year, students packed almost 2,000 sandwiches, beating their record of 1,700 sandwiches set in 2019.

"It's really important since we have the capability to help others in the community, that we do so. Personally, it's one of my favorite events here at Cox," said senior Grace Holroyd.

In total, Cox High School students stacked 1,883 sandwiches. All of which will be given to PiN Ministry, an organization helping provide food, clothing, and shelter to people in need across Hampton Roads.

"I wanted to attempt to help those who need food during the holidays," said Lucia Klinkhammer, a junior at Cox High School.