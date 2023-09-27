Crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach sends two to hospital

The crash caused major backups for hours. Police did not give a statement on the ages of the victims or the severity of their injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A two-vehicle crash on North Great Neck Road sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Virginia Beach police confirmed that the call for a two-vehicle accident came in around 8:00 p.m. Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash caused major backups for hours on N. Great Neck Road at Falcon Crescent. The incident was right by Frank W. Cox High School.

Police did not give a statement on the ages of the victims or the severity of their injuries.