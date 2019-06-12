VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire crews battled a massive boat fire at the Fisherman's Wharf Marina early Friday morning.

Fire units received the call around 3:25 a.m. Crews found a 42-foot fishing boat on fire on Winston Salem Avenue.

The boat fire was under control by 3:42 a.m. Crews prevented hazardous materials from spreading by applying a containment boom in the water near the Rudee Inlet.

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

Officials said city fireboats assisted fire crews.

