VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 57th East Coast Surfing Championships are officially over, it’s the oldest continuous surf competition in America.

This year’s festivities included extreme sports like skating, biking, and of course, surfing.

From Friday through Sunday, the community could watch all festivities for free.

Now, the winners are chosen and now the cleanup begins.

George Alcaraz is the ECSC General Manager. He said stormy weather on Friday meant they had to cancel plans that day.

“We dealt with it, and we battened down, and we opened back up on Saturday and then Sunday really was a good show here. We really had a good turnout,” said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz explained bad conditions on Friday meant great surf over the weekend.

“So, we evened out, we had a bad day and we had a good day, so it worked out pretty well,” said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz said it took a week and a half to set up this event. Now, thirty to sixty people have two days to tear all this down.

Once again, in stormy weather.

“It’s tough, especially when you have this happening right now, with the weather like this and you know trying to get in the sand with the way it is right now and soft, but we’ll deal with it,” said Alcaraz.

Nature takes its course, but it’s not slowing these crews down.

They’re moving everything back to storage then taking a month break before starting to plan again.

