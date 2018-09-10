VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Hurricane Michael is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico and approaching the Florida Panhandle.

While it's still too early to tell just how much the storm will affect us here in Hampton Roads, Public Works officials in Virginia Beach are preparing for potential flooding.

THE LATEST: "Potentially catastrophic" Hurricane Michael charges toward Florida Panhandle

SEE ALSO: What Hurricane Michael means for Hampton Roads

Crews have been pumping the Ashville Park drainage system since Monday afternoon. They are expected to continue working out there through the day Tuesday.

It's still too early to know how or if #hamptonroads will be affected by Hurricane #Michael, but you should take stock of your emergency supplies. Remember...Hurricane seasons doesn't end until Nov. 31. #HurricaneSeason #ReadyVB #BePrepared #VaBeach https://t.co/jzyjR21Uf9 — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) October 8, 2018

