VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five Virginia Beach businesses on the 3900 block of Holland Road were damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that ten units responded to the fire.

One of the businesses is considered to have taken extensive smoke damage, the department said.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation, the department said.

Among the businesses affected was Famous Uncle Al's Hotdogs.