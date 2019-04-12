VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Even though there was nothing official on the Virginia Beach city council's agenda for second amendment sanctuaries, a crowd of supporters showed up.

While Gloucester County City Council was preparing to vote on a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, Virginia Beach residents were ready to support their city becoming one.

RELATED: Gloucester County to vote on ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ resolution

The crowd at the Virginia Beach City Council meeting was so big Tuesday night that it overflowed outside city hall.

13News Now was told that many people planned to speak in support of becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary during public comment.

Many people support the idea of becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary, but what does it mean?

Localities that pass Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions are essentially stating they're going to ignore any "restrictive" gun laws passed by the Virginia General Assembly.

But can cities and other localities just ignore state laws?

That's what Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones wants to know.

RELATED: Norfolk delegate asks AG Mark Herring for opinion on 'Second Amendment Sanctuaries'

Jones sent a letter to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring asking him for an opinion on the issue ahead of the 2020 legislative session so lawmakers can pass laws that comply with his opinion.

Several localities throughout Virginia have already passed Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolutions, and now Hampton Roads is getting in on the debate.