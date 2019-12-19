VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — CVS Health's Pharmacy patients can get Naloxone, a drug to reverse an opioid overdose, without a prescription. However, the pharmacy took it one step further to help combat opioid addiction, by making sure people can't steal it in the first place.

On Monday, CVS Health Pharmacy officials announced that they rolled out "time-delay safes" in all of the company’s 353 Virginia stores, including pharmacies inside of Target stores. Each one now has a new sign stating there are "time-delay pharmacy safes in use."

The time-delay safes hold addictive medicines like oxycodone and hydrocodone. They're ones that people tend to try to take from the pharmacies.

"It is an ongoing problem and CVS is just trying to do everything we can to increase the security," said CVS Pharmacist David Payne. "It just deters them in the beginning. So, it hopefully won't even happen in the first place."

The company’s spokespeople said in a press release that the signs and safes have proven effective.

The first CVS Health pharmacies that got the new safes are in Indianapolis about four years ago and since then, the company said it found a 70 percent drop in pharmacy robberies.

Experts said the electronic delay takes employees extra time to open the safe. No one can override the time-delay system, which should make potential robbers who want to make a quick exit think twice.

Payne said the last time a pharmacist was hurt or killed during a robbery in Virginia Beach was in 2014 when David Kilgore was shot and killed.

RELATED: Man gets life + 48 years for killing Beach pharmacist

RELATED: Virginia Beach pharmacy reopens after murder

"This community was very affected by that, and I still talk to people about that on a weekly basis,” said Payne.

"I remember several years ago when David [Kilgore] got shot at a beach pharmacy because the gentleman was trying to get some oxycodone," said Virginia Beach resident Debbie Via.

Now CVS Health officials hope these new safes keep the staff and customers like Via safer too.

"I think it's wonderful,” Via said.

"There's always the chance that you know something can happen and if this is anything that can add to the safety and decrease and deter the robbers, it's a lot,” said Payne.

That’s not all the pharmaceutical company is doing to try to cut down prescription opioid abuse. It’s adding 72 more drug disposal kiosks, which is in addition to 78 units previously donated to law enforcement.

We're told current disposal sites have collected 66,600 pounds of medications in Virginia.