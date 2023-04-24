Deadline approaching for public input on V.B. Sheriff's Office body camera policy

Virginia Beach's Sheriff's Office is looking for community feedback when it comes to use of their body worn cameras.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff's deputies plan to start wearing body worn cameras just in time to patrol for the "Something in the Water" music festival this weekend.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is asking for public input on the department's body camera policy.

The public comment period ends on April 24 at 5p.m.

A spokeswoman with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said depending on the comments received, the office could change their policy.

"We want to provide the most transparency and accountability as possible," said Kathy Hieatt. "Our job is to protect and serve, and we want to make sure that what we are doing is their expectations of their law enforcement officers."

The Virginia Beach City Council first authorized funding for 220 cameras in March. That number could increase to an additional 280 cameras by July 1st, when it could be approved by city councilmembers as part of the upcoming budget next month.

Before this can happen, Hieatt is urging for more Virginia Beach community members to list their comments, concerns, and ideas to the Sheriff's Office. Hieatt said all comments will be taken into consideration.

"We've received kind of a mixed bag of comments, some saying they were really glad that we were implementing this program," said Hieatt. "Others have questions, and that's okay, we want to answer them."

Hieatt said it is their goal to collect all public responses in time to confirm their policy before "Something in the Water" begins. Then, approximately 100 deputies, equipped with body cameras, will join Virginia Beach Police in making sure the three-day music festival remains safe.