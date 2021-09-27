Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach

A 56-year-old man was killed after he was struck by an SUV on Northampton Boulevard. Police said the man was not using a crosswalk when he was hit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was killed after he was hit by an SUV while trying to cross a busy Virginia Beach street, police said.

The accident happened around 7:42 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Northampton Boulevard.

Police say that based on a preliminary investigation, a Toyota SUV was traveling southbound when it hit 56-year-old Aubrey Dion Parker as he was trying to cross the travel lanes. Investigators said Parker was not in an intersection or crosswalk.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and police said there are no pending charges for the driver.