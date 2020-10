Police went to the 1200 block of Green Cedar Lane after receiving a call of a suspicious death. Officers arrived to find an adult woman dead at the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is dead, a person is in custody, and an investigation is underway in Virginia Beach.

Police went to the 1200 block of Green Cedar Lane around 7:46 p.m. after receiving a call of a suspicious death. Officers arrived to find an adult woman dead at the scene.

Police say they have taken a person into custody and are continuing their investigation, adding that there is no threat to the public.