Death investigation underway after body found on Croatan Beach in Virginia Beach

Police said that someone found a man's body on the sand along part of South Atlantic Avenue. Officers believe the man drowned and his body washed ashore.
Credit: Ali Weatherton, 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police began a death investigation Thursday morning on Croatan Beach after dispatchers initially received a call about a medical emergency.

Bruce Nedelka with Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services said that the call was for a cardiac arrest in the 900 block of S. Atlantic Ave. Nedelka said the case switched to a death investigation and that the Virginia Beach Police Department was handling the investigation.

Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn said the body was that of a man whom officers believe drowned before his body washed ashore. Kuehn said the man was somewhere in his 30s to 50s. Someone found his body, and called emergency dispatchers. 

