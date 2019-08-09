Just two days ago, Hurricane Dorian’s storm surge and winds pushed sand and debris onto the boardwalk. For runners at this morning’s Summer Sizzler race, it presented a bit of a challenge.

“I did the 5K which was nice and slippery on this boardwalk.” runner Dwight Starks said. “[But] It’s a beautiful day. I’m glad the storm went and passed us and left minimal damage.”

This morning’s event started with a half-mile dash for kids as young as 2 years old, followed by a mile run and 5K for runners of all ages.

Mike Sparhawk participated with his wife and their two young children.

“Honestly it helped me with the stroller because everyone was staying on the non-sandy side where I could just cruise up the sandy side,” another runner, Sparhawk said.

“We were just hoping that everything would clear up. It didn’t look like it was going to hit us too hard so we were just hoping that the race would keep going.”

Event organizer, Sheri Szalkowski, said teams were watching the storm’s track closely.

“I wasn’t too worried about it," Szalkowski said. "There was some sand on the boardwalk but they cleaned it up a little bit and it just makes for another challenge.”

She said they're glad the big event went off without a hitch, and that the weather didn’t cancel their plans.

