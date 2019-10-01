VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Parts of a long-standing marina have started coming down to make way for luxury apartments.

Marina Shores Marina is losing two of its popular buildings for business: the dry storage and Yacht Club. Both have been home to hundreds of customers over the years.

“We’ve had customers here that were here for 20 years,” said manager, Debra Janezeck. “And we had one man that used to bring donuts every single Saturday to the boys in the dry storage who move their boats. He was wonderful.”

The Yacht Club used to hold numerous weddings and the dry storage building would also host concerts.

The owner of the property decided it was the best move to let the buildings go.

“It was good for her at this time in her life and it was really going to be a good thing for the city,” said Janezeck.

A 200-unit luxury apartment complex and restaurant will soon take its place. It’s expected to be built in three phases.

“I think the apartments will probably appeal to the baby boomers who maybe want to downsize and be able to travel and keep a boat here at the same time,” Janezeck said.

Over the years, the development came with some pushback from residents who were concerned with traffic, safety and overcrowding. Some neighbors even drafted a petition.

Meanwhile, the demolition is expected to last until early April.

The wet slips, Surf Rider restaurant and pool will stay at the marina and are still operating.