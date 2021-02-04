Despite nationwide job growth in March, some businesses in need of employees

A number of small businesses in Hampton Roads businesses said they're in desperate need of new hires.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows roughly 916,000 people were hired in March. It’s one of the highest employment numbers since August.

Despite that fact, there's a hiring struggle taking place in Hampton Roads. Employers need more people to work.

“It’s been very difficult to hire. I mean, we’re putting ads in Indeed and everywhere to look for really high-qualified employees, and it’s just that they're not coming in for the interviews," said Y-Not Italian owner Tony DiSilvestro who has eight restaurant locations across Hampton Roads.

He said his team has been working hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased, he could use more people.

“We need over 120 employees right now," said DiSilvestro. “A lot of people just got their stimulus checks so I think we will see a little lull before people are ready to come back to work."

DiSilvestro said he believes his staff will be ready to serve the community better by the time summer gets here.

“I know the jobs report added a lot of jobs. But that doesn’t mean necessarily that everybody is ready to come back to work. And I think businesses are starting to open now. so what I think is happening is you having a shortage of employees because business is all opening back up at once," said DiSilvestro.

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association sent 13News Now a statement that DiSilvestro is not the only business owner in need of qualified workers.

"The members of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association are in need of employees in all areas of their restaurants. From front of the house, hostesses, servers and bartenders to back of the house all areas of the kitchen. Covid combined with the additional and ongoing federal assistance has the shortage of employees at an all time high," said VBRA Executive Director Stacey Shiflet.