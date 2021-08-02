Despite small crowds at bars, National Retail Federation estimates billions spent for Super Bowl

Hampton Roads bars saw low turnout of customers due to COVID-19 restrictions. That seemed to line up with a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crowds that gathered to watch the Super Bowl at the Oceanfront weren't anywhere near the same as last year.

Becki Belin, General Manager of Ocean's 14, noticed the big difference.



“[Last year] It was shoulder to shoulder," said Belin, who expected a small crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think a lot people chose to stay home have smaller gatherings," said Belin.

That seemed to be in line with a survey that the National Retail Federation conducted a from January 4-12.

The results showed that only 28% of people planned to go to a party or watch the game at a bar. The survey suggested the average person would spend $74.55 on Super Bowl Sunday. Across the nation, it added up to $13.9 billion.