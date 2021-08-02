Despite small crowds at bars, National Retail Federation estimates billions spent for Super Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crowds that gathered to watch the Super Bowl at the Oceanfront weren't anywhere near the same as last year.
Becki Belin, General Manager of Ocean's 14, noticed the big difference.
“[Last year] It was shoulder to shoulder," said Belin, who expected a small crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think a lot people chose to stay home have smaller gatherings," said Belin.
That seemed to be in line with a survey that the National Retail Federation conducted a from January 4-12.
The results showed that only 28% of people planned to go to a party or watch the game at a bar. The survey suggested the average person would spend $74.55 on Super Bowl Sunday. Across the nation, it added up to $13.9 billion.
For the masked fans who were inside Ocean's 14, the meetup was an opportunity to feel a sense of normalcy for football's big day. It included food, drinks, and a raffle for a 75-inch smart TV.