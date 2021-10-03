Department says Virginia Beach detectives used facial recognition program

Virginia Beach police have admitted that some of their detectives used a controversial facial recognition program during criminal investigations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police have admitted that some of their detectives used a controversial facial recognition program during criminal investigations.

The police department told The Virginians-Pilot in February 2020 and again in September that it had never used Clearview AI.

The department also denied using any other facial recognition technology recently.

However, it briefly experimented with an in-house system at the Oceanfront in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But records obtained by The Pilot through the state’s open records law revealed 10 detectives signed up for Clearview accounts.