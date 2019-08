VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dick's Sporting Goods store is leaving Town Center in Virginia Beach, company officials said.

The marketing team for developer Armada Hoffler confirms the company is moving out of its two-story location.

The store is shutting its doors on January 31, 2020.

The company said it was a business decision to leave.

Dick's has four other stores in Hampton Roads, including a second location in Virginia Beach at Lynnhaven Mall.

The Town Center is the largest one in the area.