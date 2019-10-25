VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2020 lineup for the Patriotic Festival at the Oceanfront was announced Friday.

The festival runs from May 29, 2020, to May 31, 2020.

Dierks Bentley is one of the three headliners that will perform at the annual festival.

Here's the lineup:

Friday, May 29—Jon Pardi with Cody Johnson

Saturday, May 30—Dan + Shay with Runaway June

Sunday, May 31—Dierks Bentley with Jon Langston

Three-day weekend presale tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

You must use the code ATLANTIC when purchasing tickets at the Ticketmaster website.

All tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.patrioticfestival.com.

RELATED: Successes of 'Something in the Water' Festival can help city leaders with other big events

RELATED: Rain Doesn't Stop the Patriotic Festival

RELATED: Governor, mayor skydive in to kick off Patriotic Festival

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.