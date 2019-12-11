VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The future of the old Dome site in Virginia Beach is up for discussion yet again.

Public comment before city council is scheduled on Tuesday, with a vote on the development project expected on November 19.

Virginia Beach city officials say they hope the project will increase tourism year-round.

Developer Venture Realty Group wants to build a 3,500-person entertainment venue, including restaurants, apartments, and a surf park, between 18th and 20th Streets. The city estimates it will generate $8 million in revenue.

City council and the Virginia Beach Development Authority still need to approve the full development agreement.

The entire project is estimated to cost about $325 million, with $230 million coming from private investment and $95 million from the city's tourism investment fund.

Originally, this idea was the brainchild of Pharrell Williams, who wanted to build a surf park near the Oceanfront.

If approved, this project will take place over two years during three phases. You can learn more about the project here.