VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council will learn the results of a study focusing on minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses.

Officials said the results aren't being shared with the city ‪until 4 p.m., during the city council briefing. That's because they want to make sure city staff don't impact the study or recommendations ahead of time.

This "disparity study" is a long time coming, with city council members unanimously deciding to have the study done in 2017. BBC Research and Consulting from Denver conducted the $424,000 study.

City leaders decided to conduct the study after NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith said he was passed over for his Oceanfront development proposal. Smith claimed city officials discriminate against minority business owners and women.

Bruce Smith said he has made multiple attempts to do business as a real estate developer along the Oceanfront, but city leaders have never given him the green light.

The issue sparked conversation and marches around Virginia Beach.

Now according to The Virginian-Pilot, Governor Ralph Northam is weighing in on this study. The Pilot reports Northam spoke at a private fundraiser two weeks ago at Smith's home, where he said, "We want a level playing field."

The Governor also reportedly said, "We need to get rid of the cronyism in Virginia Beach, the 'good ol' boy' system."

