VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Regent University police dispatchers said that campus officers are working a bomb threat.

The university's dispatchers provided a phone number for someone within the university's Office of Public Relations while a Sergeant with the university's police department at the scene provided a second number, also for the Office of Public Relations, to 13News Now.

When we called there was no answer so we left voicemails, but we haven't heard back yet. We've also reached out to the Office of Public Relations by email and have not heard back.

Virginia Beach police were at the scene assisting the university's police department.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.