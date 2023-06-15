Distressed woman walked onto Virginia Beach school bus with kids onboard, officials say

According to a message sent to the parents of students, the woman boarded the bus wearing a mask and carrying a bag and scissors.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a woman "in distress" walked onto a Birdneck Elementary school bus with kids onboard Wednesday morning, city school officials said.

According to a message sent to the parents of students, the woman boarded the bus wearing a mask and carrying a bag and scissors. The bus driver intervened and was able to get the kids off the bus safely.

The students were eventually transferred onto another bus and taken to the school.

"We want to commend our bus driver for her handling of the incident," the message read. "She helped to de-escalate the situation until police arrived."

The message also said police responded immediately and got the woman off the bus.