VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of setting a Virginia Beach apartment complex on fire last week may have done it in retaliation against a woman, according to court documents.

The fire destroyed a number of apartment units and displaced more than a dozen people, Virginia Beach fire officials said.

Kelly Halverson, 31, is charged with four counts of arson and attempted arson.

Someone saw Halverson climb the balconies at Pembroke Town Center Apartments before setting it ablaze on the night of July 25, according to courts documents.

A woman told police Halverson entered her apartment in the past by climbing a balcony and breaking inside.

The woman took out an emergency protective order against him two days before the apartment complex fire, court documents said.

Halverson, who lives in the 4600 block of Jeanne Street, was arraigned in court on Thursday.

He’s currently being held without bond.

