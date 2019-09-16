VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say a pet dog was shot dead during a burglary early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Bell Road shortly after 4 a.m. Two men who lived at the home were unharmed, but they said their dog had been shot and killed by the suspects.

Investigators said three suspects had forced their way into the home and then left the scene on foot. No other information was immediately available.

Police say that if you know anything about this burglary, to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.