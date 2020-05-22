Dog parks, skate parks, tennis courts to reopen in Virginia Beach

Beaches won't be the only area to reopen in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Parks around the city will also be open to the public.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're looking for a few ways to enjoy Memorial Day weekend other than going to the beach, the city has laid out a few options.

Dog parks, skate parks, as well as tennis and pickleball courts will open back up to the public starting Friday, May 22.

The parks closed a few weeks back in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dog parks and skate parks will operate between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. starting Friday. A new dog park at Salem Woods Park will also open. It's got two sections to accommodate large and small dogs.

However, restrictions will be enforced in order to keep people safe and adhere to Phase One reopening guidelines.

While these facilities are open, staff from the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation will be monitoring and only letting 10 people enter these areas at a time. City officials ask that you maintain social distancing, handwashing and other protective measures.

As for tennis and pickleball courts, officials ask that visitors only play with members of their own household and keep only up to four people on each court at a time.

Players should also avoid contact with others' equipment and balls.

Volleyball and basketball courts will remain closed for the time being.

The Lynnhaven Boat Ramp and Beach Facility will also be reinstating fees for boat launching and car parking on Friday.