VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All two-legged and four-legged occupants of a Virginia Beach home were able to make it out safely following a fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 5500 block of Lambdin Arch. The initial call came in saying the fire had started in the kitchen and smoke was showing from the two-story house.

One pet dog made it outside of the home on its own, while firefighters had to go in and rescue a second dog and a pet ferret. Firefighters provided oxygen to the ferret, which appears to be OK.

One person also made it out of the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.