VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The charge against a Virginia Beach police accused of domestic assault was dismissed Wednesday after the alleged victim refused to testify in court.

Albert DeAngelis II is assigned to the Operations Division with Virginia Beach Police. He's served with the police department for 17 years.

He was arrested back in June after his ex-wife, Michelle Elling, said he choked her twice.

Elling previously spent 18 months in jail for conspiracy to commit murder after planning and attempting to kill DeAngelis in 2006. She was arrested along with her mother, and her brother.

Her brother, Hanns Herzog, served eight years in prison for attempted murder. During his sentencing, Herzog told the court he was protecting his pregnant sister and her children from an abusive situation.

In court on Wednesday, Elling exerted her 5th Amendment rights and would not testify. The charge against DeAngelis was then dismissed.

